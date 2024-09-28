ALEO

Aleo is a layer-1 blockchain that combines general-purpose programmability with the power of zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). Maintained by the Aleo Network Foundation, the network enables the next generation of decentralized apps that provide data confidentiality to users and scale to enterprises.

NameALEO

RankNo.444

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.79%

Circulation Supply399,583,434.816287

Max Supply∞

Total Supply1,741,651,869.816287

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.785851993275159,2024-09-28

Lowest Price0.1134396400169198,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainALEO

