ALEPH

Aleph. Im is a decentralized network for the decentralized future: a layer 2 network across the blockchain, a decentralized secure cloud computing network, and a platform for decentralized messaging and analysis

NameALEPH

RankNo.930

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.22%

Circulation Supply247,220,482.1448135

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.4944%

Issue Date2020-04-01 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.8692133803115093,2022-01-20

Lowest Price0.02469909,2020-09-27

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionAleph. Im is a decentralized network for the decentralized future: a layer 2 network across the blockchain, a decentralized secure cloud computing network, and a platform for decentralized messaging and analysis

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
ALEPH/USDT
Alephim
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ALEPH)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ALEPH/USDT
Alephim
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ALEPH)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...