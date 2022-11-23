AL

ArchLoot is a UGC P2E game that attempts to change the whole gamefi dynamics with its exceptional gameplay and unique infrastructure behind NFT assets. Basically a player assemble his/her own avatar with different parts (NFTs with a diversity of rarity, stats, looks and skills), then start the adventure.

NameAL

RankNo.435

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.17%

Circulation Supply715,242,410.4500962

Max Supply0

Total Supply992,464,664.4500962

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.8481862276624228,2022-11-23

Lowest Price0.0821920549637058,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionArchLoot is a UGC P2E game that attempts to change the whole gamefi dynamics with its exceptional gameplay and unique infrastructure behind NFT assets. Basically a player assemble his/her own avatar with different parts (NFTs with a diversity of rarity, stats, looks and skills), then start the adventure.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.