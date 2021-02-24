AME

AME Chain is the world’s first Quantum blockchain that uses quantum security to secure its cryptography - encryption, hashing and digital signatures. Whereas other blockchains use Pseudo random numbers (PRN) for these operations, AME Chain uses Quantum random numbers (QRN) generated from a laser based quantum source.

NameAME

RankNo.2204

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.03%

Circulation Supply500,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.5%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.15384444,2021-02-24

Lowest Price0.000667078553816237,2025-03-11

Public BlockchainAME

