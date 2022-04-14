ANS

Apollo Name Service, known as Star Protocol, is one of the largest social applications on LayerZero, ANS offers a universal, omnichain naming service supporting over 40 blockchains and currently serves approximately 500,000 users. ANS is at the forefront of integrating DePIN and AI, addressing the growing need for decentralized identifiers (DIDs) for billions of connected devices worldwide. With an estimated 30 billion connected devices globally, ANS aims to provide a scalable, omnichain DID solution for every device and individual, enabling seamless identity services across diverse networks based on LayerZero.

NameANS

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

