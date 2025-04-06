ARCH

Archway is a layer 1 protocol featuring a unique incentive model that integrates developer revenues directly into the protocol. The broad idea is to enable developers to capture the value they bring to the underlying network by programmatically distributing rewards to them based on the usage of their smart contracts. Archway fosters a synergistic relationship between dapps and the L1 by not only facilitating value creation but also ensuring its equitable distribution.

