AUCTION

Bounce's goal is to provide different types of auctions for individuals and projects. BOT is the governance token of the bounce.finance platform, using liquidity mining.

RankNo.456

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)141.34%

Circulation Supply6,090,142.29001446

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply7,640,771.31259095

Circulation Rate0.609%

Issue Date2021-02-07 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High70.55596041,2021-04-12

Lowest Price3.484607093787073,2023-06-15

Public BlockchainETH

