AVL

Avalon Labs is the world’s largest issuer of Bitcoin-backed stablecoins. We’re building the ultimate on-chain financial hub for Bitcoin, offering a seamless ecosystem that includes a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin, BTC-backed lending, yield-generating accounts, and a credit card. We’re committed to creating a scalable, transparent, and accessible financial network that transforms Bitcoin into an active economic asset across global markets.

NameAVL

RankNo.643

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)14.24%

Circulation Supply161,683,998

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply162,250,000.8

Circulation Rate0.1616%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.4376502589895284,2025-02-12

Lowest Price0.19392439618728555,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

