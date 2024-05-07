AXM

Axiome is a DeFi ecosystem centered around its Layer1 blockchain, Axiome Chain, and its native token, AXM. The platform is designed to host various interconnected projects that not only share their revenues with AXM stakers in the form of stablecoins or their native tokens but also enhance community engagement and platform growth.

NameAXM

RankNo.4709

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply115,338,411

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued0.3 USDT

All-Time High0.5176546289334678,2024-05-07

Lowest Price0.01433629069593638,2025-03-16

Public BlockchainAXM

IntroductionAxiome is a DeFi ecosystem centered around its Layer1 blockchain, Axiome Chain, and its native token, AXM. The platform is designed to host various interconnected projects that not only share their revenues with AXM stakers in the form of stablecoins or their native tokens but also enhance community engagement and platform growth.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.