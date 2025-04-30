B2

B² Network is a modular Bitcoin Scaling solution. It introduces B² Rollup (the first Bitcoin rollup based on zero-knowledge proof verification commitment), B² Hub (the first Bitcoin Data Availability layer that achieves finality on the Bitcoin network) and MiningSquared (The first Bitcoin mining pool offering auto-subscribable BTC yield products).

NameB2

RankNo.783

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)947,23%

Circulation Supply46 900 245

Max Supply210 000 000

Total Supply210 000 000

Circulation Rate0.2233%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.775982192516107,2025-05-06

Lowest Price0.4078882421972823,2025-04-30

Public BlockchainBSQUARED

