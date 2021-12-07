BABYSWAP

BabySwap is the best AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support.

NameBABYSWAP

RankNo.2118

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply620,895,960

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.6208%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High4.48589634767712,2021-12-07

Lowest Price0.00077617138051725,2025-03-07

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionBabySwap is the best AMM+NFT decentralized exchange for newborn projects on Binance Smart Chain, providing a more friendly trading experience and better project support.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

