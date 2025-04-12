BABY

Babylon is a decentralized system that enables native Bitcoin staking directly on the Bitcoin blockchain without intermediaries. The protocol implements a novel shared-security architecture that extends Bitcoin's security model to the broader decentralized ecosystem. Through its architecture, BTC holders can participate in multi-staking operations while maintaining their assets on the Bitcoin network, providing verifiable security guarantees to Bitcoin Secured Networks (BSNs). The protocol's primary function is to enhance Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus security by implementing Bitcoin staking mechanisms. Through cryptographic primitives and protocol-level innovations, Babylon protocol enables trustless Bitcoin staking with efficient unbonding periods.

NameBABY

RankNo.249

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.09%

Circulation Supply2,390,359,696.98

Max Supply∞

Total Supply10,122,193,022

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.17283055403102,2025-04-12

Lowest Price0.06724285551252143,2025-04-19

Public BlockchainBABYLON

