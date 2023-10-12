BANANA

Banana Gun is a Telegram bot that allows you to snipe upcoming launches, or safely buy tokens that are already live. We aim to be your go-to sniper / manual buyer on Ethereum Network, and probably more chains along the way.

NameBANANA

RankNo.374

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1,047.73%

Circulation Supply3,983,012.90788956

Max Supply10,000,000

Total Supply8,453,397.74463985

Circulation Rate0.3983%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High78.69544217538915,2024-07-20

Lowest Price4.913122153494544,2023-10-12

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionBanana Gun is a Telegram bot that allows you to snipe upcoming launches, or safely buy tokens that are already live. We aim to be your go-to sniper / manual buyer on Ethereum Network, and probably more chains along the way.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.