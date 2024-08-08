BASEDPEPE

Based Pepe is a BASE token focused around the iconic Pepe the Frog meme. Based Pepe takes advantage of the speed and low cost of BASE transactions to provide a token for retail audiences who are true fans of the original, canonical Pepe the Frog from Boy's Club, originally created by Matt Furie.

NameBASEDPEPE

RankNo.3463

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply420,690,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000002677225006632,2024-09-08

Lowest Price0.000000000091127145,2024-08-08

Public BlockchainBASE

Sector

Social Media

