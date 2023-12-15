BCB

Blockchain Bets ($BCB) is a revolutionary decentralized betting ecosystem offering 100% profit sharing for stakers with a focus on privacy and accessibility, $BCB provides a gasless, KYC-free experience and multichain support, alongside an exceptional online casino. Embrace the future of online gambling with $BCB, where convenience and profit sharing create an unparalleled experience.

NameBCB

RankNo.5800

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.059751326391164955,2023-12-15

Lowest Price0.00061258442477132,2025-05-04

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

