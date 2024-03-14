BCUT

AI-enabled Data Analytics & Forensics Protocol.

NameBCUT

RankNo.1064

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%0,40

Circulation Supply484.223.046,005134

Max Supply0

Total Supply1.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.5360013512625867,2024-03-14

Lowest Price0.017502971743175506,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainMATIC

IntroductionAI-enabled Data Analytics & Forensics Protocol.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.