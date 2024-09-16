BEBE

BEBE is a platform that integrates the Web3 game ecosystem. BEBE will become the circulating currency of Web3 games. Players can use BEBE to experience various Web3 games and perform Play to Earn experience in the game.

NameBEBE

RankNo.3686

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1 000 000 000 000

Total Supply1 000 000 000 000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000860345160341409,2024-09-16

Lowest Price0.000004997503988349,2025-02-28

Public BlockchainNONE

