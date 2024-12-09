BGSC

BugsCoin is a project designed to provide users with a reward system that can return real economic benefits. Rewards accumulated through activities within the platform can be returned as assets, and are designed to directly contribute to decision-making in the platform's community.

NameBGSC

RankNo.546

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply6,075,000,000

Max Supply100,000,000,000

Total Supply29,441,428,003

Circulation Rate0.0607%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High137.18120176153352,2024-12-09

Lowest Price0.000879298085739812,2024-12-09

Public BlockchainBSC

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
BGSC/USDT
BugsCoin
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (BGSC)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Open Positions (0)
BGSC/USDT
BugsCoin
24h High
24h Low
24h Volume (BGSC)
24h Amount (USDT)
