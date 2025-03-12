BMT

Bubblemaps is the first supply auditing tool for DeFi tokens and NFTs. Our unique and colorful bubbles make on-chain data easy to understand. With Bubblemaps, users can investigate wallets, reveal connections, and see through the noise of blockchain data.

NameBMT

RankNo.696

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.67%

Circulation Supply324,640,500

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3246%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.3212330971816307,2025-03-18

Lowest Price0.07139653608192853,2025-03-12

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

