BOBA

Boba is an L2 Ethereum scaling & augmenting solution built by the Enya team as core contributors to the OMG Foundation. Boba is a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 Optimistic Rollup scaling solution that reduces gas fees, improves transaction throughput, and extends the capabilities of smart contracts.

NameBOBA

RankNo.925

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.18%

Circulation Supply171,624,231.86

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3432%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High7.9879991275196645,2021-11-25

Lowest Price0.06709533464059267,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

