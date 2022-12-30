BONK

Bonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.

NameBONK

RankNo.58

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0004%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply79,367,350,632,989.89

Max Supply88,872,433,754,423.19

Total Supply88,811,007,324,632.08

Circulation Rate0.893%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.000059156192429551,2024-11-20

Lowest Price0.000000091971686428,2022-12-30

Public BlockchainSOL

IntroductionBonk is the first Solana dog coin for the people, by the people with 50% of the total supply airdropped to the Solana community. The Bonk contributors were tired of toxic “Alameda” tokenomics and wanted to make a fun memecoin where everyone gets a fair shot.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.