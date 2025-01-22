BOTIFY

Botify.cloud is revolutionizing the way automation is built, deployed, and monetized. Positioned as the "Shopify of AI", Botify.cloud empowers users to create no-code AI agents tailored to any task—be it social media management, trading, or real-world IoT applications. Leveraging blockchain technology, BOTIFY holders benefit from lifetime revenue shares generated by platform activity, creating a sustainable and rewarding ecosystem.

NameBOTIFY

RankNo.924

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.20%

Circulation Supply999,958,186.075996

Max Supply0

Total Supply999,958,186.075996

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.05823703233450987,2025-01-22

Lowest Price0.003394326760085323,2025-03-10

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

