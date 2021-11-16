BOTTO

Botto is a generative artist governed by the community. Botto creates 350 art pieces a week and presents them to the community. These art pieces are considered a 'round', whereby individual art pieces are denoted as 'fragments'. The community votes on these art fragments. Votes represent individual preferences on what a participant considers to be aesthetically pleasing art. Collectively, votes are used as feedback for Botto's generative algorithm - dictating what direction Botto should take its next round of art pieces. Over time, Botto shall create art guided and governed by the community.

NameBOTTO

RankNo.1034

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.20%

Circulation Supply45,290,663.82581998

Max Supply100,000,000

Total Supply93,872,825.47976364

Circulation Rate0.4529%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High6.940308473361901,2021-11-16

Lowest Price0.029699974363140962,2022-11-09

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

