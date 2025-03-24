BR

NameBR

RankNo.1072

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)4.73%

Circulation Supply210,000,000

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.21%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.22056296219492613,2025-03-24

Lowest Price0.03902018689786832,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionBedrock is the first multi-asset liquid restaking protocol, pioneering Bitcoin staking with uniBTC. As the leading BTC liquid staking token, uniBTC lets holders earn rewards while maintaining liquidity, unlocking new yield opportunities in Bitcoin’s $1T market. With a cutting-edge approach to BTCFi 2.0, Bedrock is redefining Bitcoin’s role in DeFi—and extending liquid restaking across 12+ blockchains for BTC, ETH, and DePIN assets.

Sector

Social Media

