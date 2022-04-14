BUL

Pepe Buldak is a meme-driven crypto project that fuses blockchain technology with K-content and real-world utility through its Open Franchise Protocol (OFP). Founded by a team of crypto enthusiasts and industry veterans, Pepe Buldak blends meme culture with a franchise ecosystem, enabling brands to operate in a transparent, decentralized model. Core components of the ecosystem include Shiba Gimbab NFTs, Dogepoki, and strategic staking and burn events designed to enhance token value.

