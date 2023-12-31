CAP

Capverse is a unique game combining “Play-to-earn” and “”Invite-to-earn” that focuses on raising and battling digital pets in an Intergalactic background.

NameCAP

RankNo.3745

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply200,000,000

Total Supply200,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.6809465801783078,2023-12-31

Lowest Price0.016317247952418467,2025-03-09

Public BlockchainBSC

IntroductionCapverse is a unique game combining “Play-to-earn” and “”Invite-to-earn” that focuses on raising and battling digital pets in an Intergalactic background.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.