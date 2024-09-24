CFN

The Cockfight Network platform's game and betting system is designed to solve the problems of existing cockfighting and provide a transparent and safe game and betting environment. This system secures the transparency of betting through blockchain technology, and users receive rewards based on the betting results.

NameCFN

RankNo.3909

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply974,819

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.300611418675181,2024-09-24

Lowest Price0.1100892098736512,2025-05-18

Public BlockchainGMMT

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.