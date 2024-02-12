CHAT

Solchat is a communication protocol on Solana blockchain, offering text, voice, and video calls similar to Web2, but in a Web3 environment. It utilizes Solana's low gas fees and stores messages and group chats on-chain. Privacy is a priority, with encrypted interactions and peer-to-peer audio/video calls via WebRTC to enhance security.

NameCHAT

RankNo.1738

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)%1,80

Circulation Supply8.043.460

Max Supply0

Total Supply8.999.983

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High19.679782488613803,2024-03-18

Lowest Price0.00506354172811015,2024-02-12

Public BlockchainSOL

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.