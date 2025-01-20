CHIRP

Chirp: Connecting Everything, Everywhere. Chirp is a comprehensive ecosystem for the Internet of Things (IoT), centered on two core components: a Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) and a powerful IoT platform, all built on Sui blockchain.

NameCHIRP

RankNo.1198

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.71%

Circulation Supply60,241,310

Max Supply300,000,000

Total Supply37,350,000

Circulation Rate0.2008%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2987247302799139,2025-01-20

Lowest Price0.022689957372201676,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainSUI

Sector

Social Media

