CLV

Clover is a Substrate-based DeFi service platform built on Polkadot. Clover provides an easy-to-use interoperable blockchain infrastructure through its extensive support for Ethereum’s EVM-based applications and a wide range of implemented developer tools. Clover will bring the smoothest and most advanced DeFi experience to its users through its smart core, like Clover Scan and Clover multi-chain extension wallet.

NameCLV

RankNo.711

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,11%

Circulation Supply1.224.140.929

Max Supply∞

Total Supply2.000.000.000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2021-07-16 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.16773807,2021-08-31

Lowest Price0.018906799129423026,2025-04-18

Public BlockchainETH

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.