CNDY

Gaming studio & publisher with existing 60 million players ecosystem | 10 mobile games live | 100,000+ DAU | 15+ years creating games | 70+ Countries | 30+ languages. Sugarverse is building a unique Game Saga with 5 integrated mobile casual games with a self-sustaining Play & Earn economy, where players can monetize their gaming experience using their native token CNDY.

NameCNDY

RankNo.4651

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.005822417865598104,2024-12-17

Lowest Price0.000737295247445374,2025-03-28

Public BlockchainETHERLINK

