COCA

COCA is the world's first MPC Wallet with a non-custodial debit card:Non-Custodial Security: Ensuring users maintain full control over their digital assets without the risk associated with traditional custodial services.Global Usability: COCA’s debit cards are accepted worldwide, providing users with the ability to spend their crypto just like fiat currency at over 40 million merchants globally.

