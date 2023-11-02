CREO

Creo Engine is a gaming blockchain platform dedicated to game developers worldwide to launch their games, similar to how the Steam store distributes its library of games, we’ve named the platform ‘Creoverse’. Aside from Creoverse, Creo Engine also serves as a game developer aiming to provide the best gaming experience for its players, the games are developed through our in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games’. All games under Creo Engine Ecosystem are connected through the Assets Interchangeability feature. The platform has its in-house developer tools for developers to utilize in onboarding their games to our platform as well. Creo Engine also built a marketplace and a scholarship program for every level of players.

NameCREO

RankNo.1438

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.31%

Circulation Supply400,026,900

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply788,886,709

Circulation Rate0.4%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.2026071197050018,2024-03-18

Lowest Price0.000769553751057268,2023-11-02

Public BlockchainBSC

