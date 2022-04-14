CSIGMA

cSigma Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that tokenizes Private Credit on multiple blockchain networks and connects borrowers with Stablecoin lenders through an AI-driven process. Borrowers, once vetted and approved, set up permissioned and permissionless Vaults, in which lenders lend capital and generate yield.

NameCSIGMA

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductioncSigma Finance is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that tokenizes Private Credit on multiple blockchain networks and connects borrowers with Stablecoin lenders through an AI-driven process. Borrowers, once vetted and approved, set up permissioned and permissionless Vaults, in which lenders lend capital and generate yield.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by and should not be considered as investment advice.