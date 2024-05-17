CTA

Cross The Ages is first and foremost a multimedia Intellectual Property (IP) grounded in a futuristic fantasy meets sci-fi epic narrative that forms the foundation of an experiential ecosystem blending virtual and real worlds. The CTA ecosystem will include gaming, E-sports, animation, collectibles, as well as an underlying gaming investment model where investment in the gaming virtual World of Artellium can translate into the renewable energy transition through clean energy production in the real World.

NameCTA

RankNo.877

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.08%

Circulation Supply498,954,112.5756638

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.9979%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.4626006490895327,2024-05-17

Lowest Price0.01308060535556775,2025-02-03

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

