DedaCoin is an innovative digital currency and financial ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain, designed to enhance the efficiency and security of digital transactions. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including digital payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. By leveraging the speed and transparency of blockchain technology, DedaCoin aims to provide users with a reliable and decentralized platform for managing their financial activities.

NameDEDA

RankNo.8697

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply2,540,000,000

Total Supply2,540,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2.0012066246202673,2024-12-08

Lowest Price0.11535013232278021,2025-03-05

Public BlockchainBSC

