DEFI

De.Fi is the Web3 SocialFi & Antivirus. By bringing accessibility and gamification along with cutting edge risk mitigation technology, De.Fi is onboarding the next 100 million investors unlocking previously latent opportunity.

NameDEFI

RankNo.2785

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)9.08%

Circulation Supply30,059,736.11

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply102,388,828.12

Circulation Rate0.03%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.004206075461872,2024-01-31

Lowest Price0.002023143867285916,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionDe.Fi is the Web3 SocialFi & Antivirus. By bringing accessibility and gamification along with cutting edge risk mitigation technology, De.Fi is onboarding the next 100 million investors unlocking previously latent opportunity.

Sector

Social Media

Disclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

DEFI/USDT
DeFi
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (DEFI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Info
