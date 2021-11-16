DMTR

Dimitra is an food and agricultural technology provider offering extensive artificial intelligence, real world asset investment through a NFT based system, agronomic advice for farmers, blockchain enabled traceability, regulatory risk assessments for EUDR, carbon monitoring and applications. Specific applications are Connected Farmer, Connected Coffee, Connected Cacao, Deforestation Compliance and Livestock Guru. All of these offer blockchain based services on Ethereum, Polygon, Hyperledger and others.

