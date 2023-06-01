DMT

DMT (Dream Machine Token) is the native asset that powers Dream Machine games. Like the tokens and quarters of a traditional arcade, $DMT powers the games on the Dream Machine. It is the per-play token and the asset for in-game economies such as items, power-ups, and character and stage unlocks. Rewards from gameplay and betting are paid out to players in $DMT.

NameDMT

RankNo.4628

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply1,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High182.97081854858675,2024-06-16

Lowest Price0.01796638627090176,2023-06-01

Public BlockchainARB

