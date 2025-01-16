DUCK

DuckChain is the first consumer layer blockchain on TON, bridges TON with Ethereum (EVM), Bitcoin (BTC), and other ecosystems using Arbitrum Orbit’s robust infrastructure. It offers developers familiar tools to build dApps, migrate applications, and attract liquidity to the Telegram ecosystem. By introducing a unified gas system via Telegram Stars and account abstraction, DuckChain lowers barriers for Web2 users. Users can perform on-chain operations and interact with thousands of dApps directly within Telegram, enjoying a Web3 experience as simple as using a Web2 application. DuckChain’s mission is to make blockchain as intuitive as sending a message on Telegram, transforming it into a super app for 950 million global users.

NameDUCK

RankNo.3273

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply10,000,000,000

Total Supply10,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.013127834105261482,2025-01-16

Lowest Price0.00196542123946365,2025-04-16

Public BlockchainTONCOIN

Sector

Social Media

