DynaChain is a Health-Fi platform that leverages blockchain technology to reward users for adopting healthier lifestyles, targeting individuals who are health-conscious and interested in the benefits of integrating wellness with digital finance.

RankNo.1452

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.31%

Circulation Supply89,209,358.98530631

Max Supply500,000,000

Total Supply500,000,000

Circulation Rate0.1784%

Issue Date2024-09-28 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.5 USDT

All-Time High3.6457212324107515,2024-09-29

Lowest Price0.04063908344680659,2025-04-08

Public BlockchainBSC

Social Media

