ELF

aelf, an AI-enhanced Layer 1 blockchain network, leverages the robust C# programming language for efficiency and scalability across its sophisticated multi-layered architecture. Founded in 2017 with its global hub in Singapore, aelf is a pioneer in the industry, leading Asia in evolving blockchain with state-of-the-art AI integration and modular Layer 2 ZK Rollup technology, ensuring an efficient, low-cost, and highly secure platform that is both developer and end-user friendly. Aligned with its progressive vision, aelf is committed to fostering innovation within its ecosystem and advancing Web3 and AI technology adoption.

NameELF

RankNo.266

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.68%

Circulation Supply744,952,653.2833838

Max Supply0

Total Supply996,446,733.2491939

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date2017-12-21 00:00:00

The price at which the asset was first issued0.099 USDT

All-Time High2.7656800746917725,2018-01-07

Lowest Price0.0350131599961,2020-03-13

Public BlockchainETH

