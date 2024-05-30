ELIX

Elixir Games is the largest game platform on web3 with more than 130 games. One-stop platform for all web3 games, safe, frictionless and backed by gaming giants such as Square Enix, GameStop and WeMade.

NameELIX

RankNo.1857

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.16%

Circulation Supply245,925,876.77188587

Max Supply1,500,000,000

Total Supply1,499,994,210.560958

Circulation Rate0.1639%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.18068135424224743,2024-05-30

Lowest Price0.004016229385088319,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainSOL

