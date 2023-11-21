EQB

Equilibria is the first yield booster of Pendle. It is designed and innovated for Pendle. Equilibria is also a genesis member of NGAD.

NameEQB

RankNo.1004

Market Cap$0,00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0,00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0,00%

Circulation Supply33 698 262,6092709

Max Supply100 000 000

Total Supply100 000 000

Circulation Rate0.3369%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High1.0650397969114989,2024-04-23

Lowest Price0.010829351961722994,2023-11-21

Public BlockchainARB

IntroductionEquilibria is the first yield booster of Pendle. It is designed and innovated for Pendle. Equilibria is also a genesis member of NGAD.

Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

