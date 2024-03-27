ETHFI

Ether.Fi is a fundamentally new staking protocol for Ethereum. Ether.Fi is the only staking protocol that allows participants to retain control of their keys while degating staking. Depositors receive eETH, our liquid staking token that is widely usable across Defi.

NameETHFI

RankNo.136

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share0.0001%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)103.20%

Circulation Supply322,704,589

Max Supply1,000,000,000

Total Supply1,000,000,000

Circulation Rate0.3227%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High8.571552781361902,2024-03-27

Lowest Price0.405753344673152,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionEther.Fi is a fundamentally new staking protocol for Ethereum. Ether.Fi is the only staking protocol that allows participants to retain control of their keys while degating staking. Depositors receive eETH, our liquid staking token that is widely usable across Defi.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
ETHFI/USDT
Ether.Fi Foundation
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ETHFI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
ETHFI/USDT
Ether.Fi Foundation
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (ETHFI)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...