Exverse is a new AI-powered free-to-play shooter that provides players with an unmatched and immersive gaming experience. With its intricate world customization, lore, and novel gameplay systems, all built on Unreal Engine 5. The Exverse universe encompasses three distinct planets, each with a unique set of offerings for players to explore. Players will be able to own, trade, sell & rent their in-game assets through our in-game marketplace.

NameEXVG

RankNo.2609

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)1.09%

Circulation Supply32,160,000

Max Supply400,000,000

Total Supply400,000,000

Circulation Rate0.0804%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.16170033314868762,2024-05-27

Lowest Price0.003097718623845186,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainBSC

