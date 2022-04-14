FIT

SNKRZ is a Web3 fitness platform. Users can earn FIT tokens by walking, running, or cycling, as well as by developing their own lands within the platform. The FIT token is used within the SNKRZ economy system, allowing users to purchase items, improve their shoes, and acquire new lands.

NameFIT

RankNo.

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0

Circulation Supply--

Max Supply0

Total Supply6,000,000,000

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High,

Lowest Price,

Public BlockchainETH

Sector

Social Media

