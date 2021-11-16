FLX

The RAI system will have decentralized security incentives through the Reflexer ungovernance token, FLX. The principle of “ungovernance” comes from our desire to progressively remove human control from the RAI system, thus making it socially scalable.

NameFLX

RankNo.2051

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)81.63%

Circulation Supply193,796

Max Supply1,000,000

Total Supply999,715

Circulation Rate0.1937%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High2694.400487426686,2021-11-16

Lowest Price1.154160395878768,2025-04-09

Public BlockchainETH

IntroductionThe RAI system will have decentralized security incentives through the Reflexer ungovernance token, FLX. The principle of “ungovernance” comes from our desire to progressively remove human control from the RAI system, thus making it socially scalable.

Sector

Social Media

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceDisclaimer: Data provided by cmc and should not be considered as investment advice.

MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
Search
Favorites
FLX/USDT
Flex Ungovernance
----
--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FLX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Info
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Order Book
Market Trades
Market Trades
Spot
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Explore the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange for buying, trading, and earning crypto. Trade Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH, and more than 3,000 altcoins.
FLX/USDT
Flex Ungovernance
--
--‎--
24h High
--
24h Low
--
24h Volume (FLX)
--
24h Amount (USDT)
--
Chart
Order Book
Market Trades
Info
Open Orders（0）
Order History
Trade History
Open Positions (0)
network_iconNetwork Abnormal
Line 1
Online Customer Service
Loading...