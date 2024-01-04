FMC

FMC is the native token of FMCPAY Exchange, aiming to simplify payment processes and enable efficient co-payment of transaction fees and travel expenses. FMCPAY Exchange, is a cryptocurrency and electronic stock exchange – owned by FUINRE corporation and registered for a financial business license in the US. They build scalable, secure blockchain-enabled solutions that supercharge users' experiences using digital assets.

NameFMC

RankNo.3207

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.00%

Circulation Supply0

Max Supply128,318,618,918

Total Supply128,318,618,918

Circulation Rate0%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.002580976062309137,2025-05-17

Lowest Price0.000566858026838062,2024-01-04

Public BlockchainTRX

