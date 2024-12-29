FUEL

Fuel Network is a state minimized and parallel high throughput layer-2 (L2) blockchain for Ethereum. The Fuel stack is built from the ground up, leveraging the power of a new virtual machine (the FuelVM) in tandem with an unspent transaction output model (UTXOs) and a shared sequencing architecture to deliver incredible performance without compromising verifiability or decentralization.

NameFUEL

RankNo.501

Market Cap$0.00

Fully Diluted Market Cap$0.00

Market Share%

Trading Vol/Market Cap (24H)0.05%

Circulation Supply4,957,595,560.591851

Max Supply

Total Supply10,097,218,739.633888

Circulation Rate%

Issue Date--

The price at which the asset was first issued--

All-Time High0.08448034403918755,2024-12-29

Lowest Price0.007217400538457314,2025-04-07

Public BlockchainFUEL

Sector

Social Media

